Edinburgh approves major housing scheme

The 655-home development at Cammo Estate is to be delivered by a consortium of Cala Homes and David Wilson Homes. It will include a mixture of one-, two and three-bedroom apartments and terraced homes as well as detached family homes. As part of the scheme, 25% of the units will be delivered as affordable homes, built as part of the initial phase of development.

“We must thank the local community first and foremost for engaging with us throughout, helping us to shape the final proposals which have evolved over the past two years,” said a spokesperson on behalf of the consortium. “We fully understand how important the junctions at Maybury and Barnton are and traffic was a key concern for many people at the outset. We feel the improvements made through planning gain contributions will benefit the wider community and those commuting in or out the city.

“Following yesterday’s decision our focus now turns to assisting the City of Edinburgh Council to ensure a timely delivery of these improvements.”

Over a third of the entire development will be given over to publicly accessible green space, including linear parks, a seven-hectare park and more than 700 new trees.

In addition, there will be 0.5km-long, 20m-wide corridor to provide a cycle and footpath detached from the adjacent road. Further improvements to the walking and cycling network will be made from planning gain contributions.