Edinburgh lines up preferred bidders for tram contracts

Councillors will be asked to approve the award of the contracts for the potential Trams to Newhaven project later this week, though any decision will be subject to final approval of the overall project at next week's meeting of the full council.

Morrison Utility Services is lined up for the ‘swept path contract’ while Sacyr Farrans Neopul Joint Venture (SFNJV) is preferred bidder for the infrastructure and systems contract.

Under the swept path contract, Morrison would work ahead of the infrastructure and systems contractor to identify and clear any below ground obstructions along the tram route.

The infrastructure and systems contract covers the design and construction, systems integration, testing, commissioning and bringing into operational service of the Edinburgh Tram York Place to Newhaven project.

Councillor Alasdair Rankin, who is the council’s finance and resources convener, said: "The Trams to Newhaven project team has completed a comprehensive and rigorous procurement exercise to select preferred contractors for both elements of the project. This process has been exhaustive in its approach, taking on board substantial lessons learned from the previous projects and following best industry practice. The finance and resources committee will carefully assess and scrutinise the outcome of this procurement process before arriving at a decision. Awarding the contracts will be subject to a final vote on the project by council on 14th March."

If the council votes to proceed with the Trams to Newhaven project on 14th March, a six-month ‘early contractor involvement’ period will begin, during which the targeted cost will be fully developed. SFN JV will work with the project team to test buildability, undertake surveys, carry out value engineering and develop the design.