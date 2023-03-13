Edinburgh ramps up housing investment

Artist’s impression of new homes for Greendykes – one of the new-build developments from Edinburgh City Council this year

Edinburgh City Council is piloting a ‘whole house retrofit’ approach – one of the first local authorities in Scotland to do so – and this will be adopted fully in 2023. This will focus on improvements to the fabric of buildings and energy performance including design and development work for at least four multi-storey blocks.

Under the plans for the 2023/24 housing revenue account (HRA) capital programme, an extra £50m will be invested compared to last year.

Retrofitting will target issues like damp treatment, rewiring, roof replacements, and new kitchens, bathrooms, windows and doors. The programme of works also includes improvements to common areas and stairwells, and transforming derelict sites and void properties into new homes.

Councillor Jane Meagher, convener of the Edinburgh’s housing committee, said: “More than 3,000 older homes all over the city are set to benefit from improvements - making them greener, safer, and more accessible for generations to come. Our capital housing programme is about spending money where it is most needed so that we can help as many residents as possible live well in safe, warm homes.

“That means making council homes more energy efficient which will help to drive down bills. It means building brand new homes in response to the huge demand we’re seeing, and we need to keep listening to our tenants so that we can invest in those areas which will make the biggest difference to people’s lives.”

