Edinburgh seeks developer for former brewery site

The council has published a contract notice inviting expressions of interest from potential developers of the Fountain Brewery site. The responses will be used to draw up a shortlist, with the council hoping to have a development partner in place by the summer.

The redevelopment will transform 3ha of canalside brownfield land into a new area with places to live and work. Plans include over 400 new homes - 177 of them affordable - and a 10,000m2 office building aimed at growing technology companies along with over 4,500m2 of shops, eateries and space for social enterprises. Public realm areas and greenspace will also be incorporated.

The council said that regeneration of Fountainbridge has progressed apace in recent years with former industrial land being transformed into offices, hotels, flats and student accommodation, as well as a new home for Boroughmuir High School and the Edinburgh Printmakers cultural hub.

An outline business case for the redevelopment of the Council’s remaining land was approved in March. The development site in question is the land between Fountainbridge and the Union Canal, northeast of Viewforth (previously known as India Quay). It is adjacent to the New Fountainbridge site being developed by Vastint Hospitality.

Councillor Kate Campbell, convener of the housing, homelessness and fair work committee, said: ”The new high school and refurbishment of the old rubber factory, now a state of the art HQ for Edinburgh Printmakers, were the first steps in the regeneration of this longstanding gap site.

“This next phase will see hundreds of new homes being built and around 40% of them will be affordable. Fountainbridge has proportionally less social housing than other parts of the city so this is crucial to making sure that we have strong, mixed communities across our city.

“We have the opportunity to deliver office space on part of the site, some of which will be available for social enterprises and which will have a strong focus on the emerging tech sector, supporting our ambition to be the data driven capital of Europe and creating well paid, skilled jobs.

“We’re also looking at a low or zero carbon energy solution for the site which is vital to our commitment to reach net zero carbon by 2030. And we’re keeping local people involved at every stage of this process, listening to what they want and need for their community. Their input is strongly reflected in the plans.”

It is anticipated that construction could begin in spring 2021.

