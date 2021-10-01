Edinburgh’s £1.3bn Granton Waterfront moves forward

Edinburgh City Council’s policy and sustainability committee will consider the proposal for a sustainable new coastal town. If approved, a final business case for a first phase of regeneration will be developed over the next 18 months, whilst also progressing plans for a low carbon heat network solution.

The plan is that the regeneration of Granton Waterfront will deliver around 3,500 net-zero-carbon homes, a primary school, health centre, commercial and cultural space, sustainable transport provision and a new coastal park over the next 15 years,.

Progress has already been made in the area, including accelerating the delivery of about 661 council-led homes alongside the provision of key amenities.

There has also been progress in growing a cultural and arts cluster in Granton Waterfront. Recent announcements include the start of works to refurbish the Granton Station building into a creative work space, and arts charity Edinburgh Palette has been granted a lease in a vacant industrial unit.

Council leader Adam McVey said: “This business case gives us a blueprint to go forward and clearly demonstrates our commitment to tackling climate change as we start to gear up for COP26 next month. Granton Waterfront is one of the seven strategic development sites in the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region deal and as one of the most environmentally friendly areas under development in Scotland is expected to lead the way in sustainable development in the city as part of Edinburgh’s commitment to be net zero carbon by 2030.”

Depute leader and lead on the Granton Waterfront project, Cammy Day, said: “This development is making a large contribution to Edinburgh’s housing needs and our proposed City Plan 2030 being considered by councillors on the Planning Committee this week. Granton Waterfront will lead the way in the city providing much-needed sustainable housing following the 20 minute neighbourhood approach with shops, healthcare, cultural and leisure and education facilities all nearby. It will be well connected to the rest of Edinburgh and beyond with new sustainable travel links and active travel routes running through the site adhering to the principles of sustainable travel in our City Mobility Plan.”

