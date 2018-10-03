Edmond Shipway to manage £800m Manchester campus scheme

The £800m development for The Hut Group (THG) at Manchester Airport City is said to be the UK’s biggest bespoke office development outside of London.

Called the THQ campus, it will be built on 16.8 acres over four phases. Phase one is expected to begin early next year and will comprise 280,000 sq ft of office space to accommodate up to 10,000 employees.

Jamie Crouch, the Edmond Shipway director responsible for the scheme, said: “The development of THQ represents a major investment in the northwest and will inevitably provide a huge boost to Airport City Manchester. I am delighted that Edmond Shipway’s performance on projects like THG’s Omega Distribution Warehouse, its production facility in Warrington and its European distribution hub in Poland has resulted in another appointment for this incredibly exciting international brand”.

Matthew Moulding, founder and chief executive officer of The Hut Group, added: “THQ is a landmark development for THG and I am pleased to have Edmond Shipway on board to manage its delivery. This project will cement our position as a significant player and employer in the UK and we look forward to expanding even further from here, attracting and retaining the most innovative and inventive talent from across the globe.”