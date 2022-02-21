Edmonton EcoPark prepares enabling works tender

The £1.2bn North London Heat & Power Project (NLHPP) is a nationally significant infrastructure project

The £10m contract is for improvements to existing infrastructure that are required to support the wider £1.2bn North London Heat & Power Project (NLHPP), which is categorised as a nationally significant infrastructure project

The works include utilities diversion, site security and installation of temporary buildings.

NLWA is keen to see contractors based in north London bid for the work to support local business.

NLWA is the statutory waste authority serving the London boroughs of Barnet, Camden, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, Islington, and Waltham Forest.

The prior information notice (PIN) is available on find-tender. The contract is due to be published on Monday 7th March 2022, at which point contractors can begin responding to the procurement.

The client body has also produced the following presentation, containing further information.

