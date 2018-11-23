Egis closes financial deal for 142km Mexican highway contract

photo by Alberto Tortola

Work on the €420m project started in February and financing agreements have now been signed with Mexican financial group Grupo Financiero Banorte for an investment amounting to over €100m.

Golfo Centro PPP involves a 13-year contract for the operation, maintenance and reconstruction of three sections of toll roads between Mexico City in the centre of the country and the port of Tuxpan, on Mexico’s Gulf coast.

Egis entered the Mexican toll road market in December 2017 when it acquired Ocacsa, which provides services to toll road users and concessionaires. It employs more than 700 people and operates 200km of roads there.