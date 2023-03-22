Egis homes in on Irish infrastructure with JB Barry acquisition

Egis CEO Laurent Germain (left) and Barry MD Liam Prendiville shake on it

Together, the two companies will represent “one of the largest multidisciplinary consultancy, engineering and operations firms in Ireland,” said Egis.

JB Barry & Partners employs over 180 staff across four office locations in Ireland. The organisation’s current leadership team and expert staff are expected to stay in post with no changes to the delivery of its existing projects.

The acquisition means growth for both partners in Ireland and enables them to gear up to support major infrastructure projects planned as part of Project Ireland 2040, the Irish government's national framework that includes plans for new ‘smart’ cities, climate change programmes and improvements to critical transport, water and energy infrastructure.

Together, Egis and JB Barry operate across the full lifecycle of major infrastructure projects from design to construction oversight and operations. Egis has had a presence in Ireland for 20 years, employing more than 500 staff and delivering major infrastructure projects such as the operation, maintenance and asset management of 470km of Irelands strategic road network, including the Dublin Port and Jack Lynch Tunnels.

For over 60 years, JB Barry & Partners has been active in a range of infrastructure sectors including water services, development and structures, transportation and energy.

Notable projects include upgrades to the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant near Dublin (the largest treatment facility in the country), planning the development of the N/M20 Cork–Limerick multimodal transport corridor, and acting as contractor’s designer for the N22 Baile Bhuirne to Macroom road development.

The two organisations are currently working together on several projects in the rail and light rail sectors, including the planning and detailed design of the Luas Finglas in Dublin and the Galway–Athenry capacity feasibility study.

Egis group chief executive Laurent Germain said: “This significant investment in Ireland will support our continued growth and enable us to deliver world-leading civil engineering projects at a greater scale for our clients.”

Liam Prendiville, managing director of JB Barry & Partners, added: “Joining Egis is a natural next step in our organisation’s development and will give us the capacity to respond to larger domestic and international tenders and offer our existing clients new added value services, particularly in digital transformation, asset management, smart cities and sustainability.

“We are immensely grateful to our clients and supporters over our long history and we hope you will join us in embracing the next chapter in our development. We sincerely believe that it is good news for clients and staff alike”.

