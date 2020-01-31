Egis picked for Moroccan rail link

It will work with CID on the development of the network, which provides for extensions to the east and the south of the city area stretching a total of 30km. The network will connect the railway stations in Rabat city with those of Rabat Agdal and Témara, and will also serve the Rabat-Salé airport and the new Technopolis district.

The Egis/CID project encompasses preliminary study and preliminary design phases and is set to last a total of 12 months. Egis will be responsible for project coordination, urban integration and systems and operation, while CID will be tasked with data acquisition, traffic and ridership studies, geotechnical surveys and engineering structures.

Teams from Egis and CID had already worked together between 2005 and 2011 on the design and construction of the first two light rail lines in Rabat-Salé, resulting in the operational launch of 19km of track.

