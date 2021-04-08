Egis signs for Dhaka metro

The contract with Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) covers the design of the Dhaka Metro Line 5 South. Egis will work in partnership with SMEC and OCG.

The project is funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) under the Ministry of Road Transport & Bridges. The 17.4km route including 4.6 km of elevated lines – from Aftabnagar Center to Balirpar – and 12.8km underground, from Gabtoli to Aftabnagar West. There will be a total 14 stations and the line is expected to carry nearly a million passengers each day.

The three-year project is divided into three distinct phases:

nine months for review and revision of the feasibility study;

15 months for detailed design of the civil engineering and systems;

assistance in the evaluation of bids and in the selection of builders.

The Egis teams will be in charge of project management, architecture and technical trades for all stations, civil engineering for the underground stations and the design of almost all the rail systems.

