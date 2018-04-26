Egis takes over Carillion's M40 contract

French engineering group Egis has taken over the operations and maintenance contract for the M40 motorway that was previously undertaken by Carillon.

The transition of the contract to Egis is expected to safeguard the jobs of approximately 95 former Carillion employees.

The contract covers 123 km of the M40 between junction 1A at the M25 intersection and junction 15 near Warwick. It runs until January 2027.

The deal represents a return to the M40 for Egis, which previously looked after the M40 between 1997 and 2007. The 30-year design build finance and operate contract was awarded in 1997 to UK Highways M40 Ltd, (formally UK Highways Plc and for which Egis was a partner in its former years).

Egis is also part of the M25 operations and maintenance joint venture Connect Plus Services.