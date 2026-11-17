An illustration, via TenneT, of a converter platform

The LanWin beta converter platform is an essential component of LanWin2, a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) grid connection project located in the German sector of the North Sea. This project represents the next phase in the expansion of TenneT’s offshore grid infrastructure, connecting North Sea wind farms to onshore systems in the Netherlands and Germany.

The HVDC converter will enable the transmission of 2 gigawatts, twice as much power as delivered onshore by previous projects.

Smulders will manufacture the jacket foundation for this converter platform. The project will draw on the expertise of several of its European sites to manufacture the jacket foundation for the platform: production activities will be carried out in Belgium and Poland, followed by final assembly and load-out in the Netherlands.

Construction activities are scheduled to start at the beginning of 2027, with load-out foreseen for 2030.