Eiffage opts for Volvo dump trucks with Allison transmission

One of Eiffage's Volvo A60H dump trucks, equipped with Allison automatic transmission

It said that the machines are ideally suited to earthworks and major construction work requiring the transport of very large loads in very difficult driving zones. Other benefits for Eiffage include Volvo’s on-board weighing system, which means that load can be safely measured and maximised in real-time.

"For our earthworks and large construction activities, the A60H dump trucks, equipped with Allison automatic transmissions, allow us to transport 55 tonnes of load,” said Alain Bertoni, director of the equipment department at Eiffage Génie Civil - Infrastructure Branch. “Thanks to the 34m3 bucket, we can load four buckets of 9m3 instead of three with the other vehicles.”

With Allison automatic transmissions, the Volvo A60Hs are easy to handle and manœuvre and can access even the most difficult areas, said Eiffage. “Thanks to these new machines, the Eiffage Group is ready to meet the challenges of its customers in France and around the world,” it said.

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk