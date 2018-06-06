Eight big Genies for Quick Reach

Quick Reach brothers David and John Barton

Quick Reach, set up by brothers David and John Barton in 2014, also opted for a five-year service package for its new Genie platforms.

The Z-80/60 has a maximum working height of 25.8 metres and outreach of 18.3 metres. The ZX-135/70 reaches up 43.1 metres and out nearly 21.3 metres, making it one of the biggest models on the market.

David Barton said: “These models are technically sophisticated and require specialised skills to keep them properly maintained. Thanks to the full service option that includes two annual visits, maintenance according to the recommended service intervals, as well as the replacement of parts performed by Genie experts for the next five years, we have the peace of mind in knowing that our new machines will be fully operational at all times.”