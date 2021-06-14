  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Mon June 14 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Eight named for Telford framework

Eight named for Telford framework

13 hours Telford & Wrekin Council has selected eight contractors for a £200m construction framework.

Telford & Wrekin has selected a mix of regional and national construction companies for its major building works dynamic purchasing system.

The 21-month term runs from June 2021 to March 2023.

The chosen companies are:

  • Quantum Construction (Tamworth)
  • Morris Property (Shrewsbury)
  • United Living North (Swanley)
  • Lovell Partnerships (Tamworth)
  • SJ Roberts Construction (Welshpool)
  • Engie Regeneration (Newcastle upon Tyne)
  • Willmott Dixon (Letchworth Garden City)
  • Tricas Construction (Bromsgrove)

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »