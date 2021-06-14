Eight named for Telford framework

Telford & Wrekin has selected a mix of regional and national construction companies for its major building works dynamic purchasing system.
The 21-month term runs from June 2021 to March 2023.
The chosen companies are:
- Quantum Construction (Tamworth)
- Morris Property (Shrewsbury)
- United Living North (Swanley)
- Lovell Partnerships (Tamworth)
- SJ Roberts Construction (Welshpool)
- Engie Regeneration (Newcastle upon Tyne)
- Willmott Dixon (Letchworth Garden City)
- Tricas Construction (Bromsgrove)
