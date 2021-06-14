Eight named for Telford framework

Telford & Wrekin has selected a mix of regional and national construction companies for its major building works dynamic purchasing system.

The 21-month term runs from June 2021 to March 2023.

The chosen companies are:

Quantum Construction (Tamworth)

Morris Property (Shrewsbury)

United Living North (Swanley)

Lovell Partnerships (Tamworth)

SJ Roberts Construction (Welshpool)

Engie Regeneration (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Willmott Dixon (Letchworth Garden City)

Tricas Construction (Bromsgrove)

