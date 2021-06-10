Elan preferred for Darwen housing development

Typical Elan homes similar to those planned in Lower Darwen

The Cheshire-based builder is set to acquire 8.64 acres of land at Milking Lane in Lower Darwen from Barnfield Blackburn Ltd, a joint venture between the Blackburn with Darwen Council and Brierfield-based Barnfield Construction.

The site is set across two parcels of land divided by a new spine road, Millbank Road, which Barnfield Construction is building.

Paul Halliwell, regional managing director for Elan Homes Northern, said: “The land already benefits from outline planning consent and we are currently working on a reserved matters application for 76 homes with a good mix of properties to enhance the existing housing stock. We are preparing our application to be submitted in July. Subject to planning, work on site could start by the end of the year.”

Simon Jones, growth director for Blackburn with Darwen Council, said “We received a number of excellent bids for our land off Milking Lane and were particularly impressed by the quality of Elan’s proposal and very much welcome Paul and his team into the borough. In addition, our joint-venture company will shortly be submitting planning applications for three of the commercial plots, which have now secured investment. The council is delighted with the progress of the joint-venture development which has regenerated a stalled brownfield site and looks forward to formally opening the new Millbank Road in August which is being constructed by Barnfield.”

“We plan to offer a selection of semi-detached and detached homes that will complement the local area and increase the options for those in the market for a high quality family home.”

The site in Lower Darwen will be Elan’s third development in Lancashire, following on from the recent acquisition of sites in Wrea Green and Marton Moss.

