ELECTION 2024

The construction industry is stuck into this lobbying process, but what does the industry want from politicians at this general election?

The easy answer boils down to “more money” but with finances tight whoever wins it may have to settle for a benign and predictable policy climate.

There is a clear pattern in the sector’s demands of seeking a high-skilled, promptly-paid industry hard at work on massive programmes of infrastructure and housing investment.

What though might it actually get? This is what the main parties are offering.

Labour

Well ahead in the polls and hoping to form the next government on its own, Labour’s manifesto has a chapter headed ‘Get Britain building again’.

Labour says it will create 1.5 million new homes over the next parliament and update the National Policy Planning Framework to restore mandatory housing targets, together with “tough action” to ensure councils have up-to-date local plans.

Labour says it will fund additional council planning officers through increasing the rate of stamp duty paid by non-UK residents and says it will “ensure local communities continue to shape housebuilding…but where necessary Labour will not be afraid to make full use of intervention powers to build the houses we need”. It proposes a ‘brownfield first’ approach, and is committed to preserving the green belt.

This article was first published in the July 2024 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

Labour reiterated its early intention to build new towns, though did not say how many. It also intends to deliver “the largest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation” by using planning conditions to ensure new developments provide more affordable homes.

On transport infrastructure, Labour called the country’s plague of potholes “a visible sign of the decline after 14 years of Conservative rule” and said it would fix an additional million potholes a year funded by deferring the A27 bypass project.

It intends to create a body named Great British Railways to take over train services though did not spell out how this would relate to maintenance work.

Labour says it will make changes “to forge ahead with new roads, railways, reservoirs, and other nationally significant infrastructure”, with details in a series of future policy statements.

Specific infrastructure commitments included £1..8bn to upgrade ports, £1.5bn for new gigafactories and £1bn to accelerate the deployment of carbon capture.

Conservatives

After 14 years in office the Tories are trailing badly in the polls but have still put together a highly detailed manifesto.

This says they would deliver 1.6 million homes in England in the next Parliament by abolishing ‘nutrient neutrality’ rules, providing a fasttrack route through the planning system for new homes on brownfield land in the 20 largest cities, and raising density levels in inner London – where the Tories have very few seats dash, not hyphen – “to those of European cities like Paris and Barcelona”.

There would be support for local and smaller builders by requiring councils to set land aside for them and lifting Section 106 conditions on smaller sites.

Tories would retain green belt protection from “uncontrolled development, while ensuring more homes get built where it makes sense, like in inner cities”.

A new Help to Buy scheme for first-time buyers would provide loans of up to 20% of the cost of a new build home, “part funded by contributions from house builders”.

Under the Tories, 105 towns would share a £20m endowment fund for local priorities such as reviving high streets or bringing new housing to town centres.

Councils would become eligible to retain all business rates growth within a defined zone for 25 years, with the money used for infrastructure projects.

The £36bn saving from the partial demise of the HS2 rail project would be spent on other transport schemes.

On rail, Northern Powerhouse Rail between Manchester and Liverpool would be completed, £1.75bn devoted to delivering the Midlands Rail Hub in full and various rail lines improved or reopened.

Potholes also worry the Conservatives and they would invest £8.3bn to fill them and resurface roads.

This article was first published in the July 2024 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

Liberal Democrats

The Lib Dems got their first taste of government in decades in coalition with the Conservatives from 2010-15. Although polls don’t point to a hung parliament this time, the party’s manifesto sets out what it would do given the chance.

It commits to building 380,000 new homes a year across the UK, including 150,000 for social housing, with 10 new garden cities.

Neighbourhood planning would be expanded and councils empowered to buy land for housing based on current use value rather than ‘hope value’.

The Lib Dems would also provide more funds for local planning departments in part to ”ensure housing is not built in areas of high flood risk without adequate mitigation” and with councils free to set their own planning fees.

Brownfield development would be encouraged with financial incentives and there would be ‘use-it-or-lose-it’ planning permission “for developers who refuse to build”.

Development would be required to have appropriate infrastructure, services and amenities in place.

In a specific reference to the industry, the Lib Dems say they would put it on a sustainable footing “by investing in skills, training and new technologies such as modern methods of construction”.

The party would give more of the roads budget to local councils to maintain existing roads, pavements and cycleways, including repairing potholes. And it would deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail to connect regional cities and review the cancellation of the northern leg of HS2 to see if it can still be delivered.

(The Reform and Scottish National parties had not issued manifestos at the time of going to press)

Plaid Cymru

The party’s manifesto has a specific section on supporting the Welsh construction industry, which it proposes to do by “creating centres of excellence in both new construction and retrofitting existing housing stock”.

It would work with local authorities and housing associations to develop Welsh local supply chains and skilled labour, “so that the profits from the Welsh house-building industry can be kept within Wales, rather than exported by the large ‘volume’ housebuilders”.

Green Party

With one MP and targeting only four constituencies, there isn’t going to be a Green government although the party has grown in local elections.

Its manifesto calls for 150,000 new social homes each year. Local authorities would be required to spread small developments across their areas with all new homes built to meet Passivhaus or equivalent standards with house builders installing solar panels and heat pumps on all new homes where appropriate.

The Greens also want a £29.5bn retrofit programme to insulate homes, provide clean heat and start to adapt buildings “to more extreme climate conditions”.

On more traditional Green ground, the party would build wind power infrastructure to provide around 70% of the UK’s electricity by 2030, cancel fossil fuel projects and phase out nuclear power.

So how does all this measure up against what the industry asked for?

The Civil Engineering Contractors Association’s director of operations Marie-Claude Hemming set out her wish-list for the election saying: “In particular we would like to see the next administration make clear-cut commitments to infrastructure delivery within its first one hundred days of office, as communities in all parts of the country are relying on the economic growth and job creation that only investment in infrastructure can guarantee.”

Hemming says the UK’s infrastructure should be taken out of party politics and its requirements met “irrespective of the make-up of the next UK government”.

Since political parties exist as vehicles for different ideas about how to run the country, calls for them to put anything beyond party politics tend to fall on deaf ears.

Richard Beresford, chief executive of the National Federation of Builders (NFB), says: “The construction industry is a key component for the UK to meeting its numerous challenges and therefore the incoming government must not only understand where the barriers to our industries’ growth exist, but what that means for the UK’s ambition.”

The NFB has made 50 policy recommendations, which it says highlight gaps in policy thinking and open doors for “growth conversations, without placing further burdens on tax-payers”.

This article was first published in the July 2024 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

These include helping small and medium sized housebuilders, investment in decarbonisation and tackling the skills crisis.

There is a similar menu of demands from the Federation of Master Builders (FMB). It wants the next government to significantly boost housebuilding, support energy efficiency measures, tackle skills shortages and “introduce minimum standards to professionalise our industry”.

The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) recommends measures under the categories of “environmental sustainability; quality and safety; the future of construction; people and skills”.

It wants the creation of a green skills fund, adaptation of the Building Regulations to include whole life carbon assessments, fairer opportunities for SME housebuilders, tackling the ‘late payment culture’ and putting equality, diversity and inclusion commitments into public sector contracts.

Pledges to build more homes are a perennial feature of general election campaigns and the Home Builders Federation (HBF) has called for new targeted help for first-time buyers, reinstatement of mandatory housing targets and the five year housing land supply and a 10-year plan for housing with a review of the green belt.

It also wants planning fees ringfenced for planning departments –rather than siphoned off into other local authority activities.

Among professions with whom the industry works, the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) calls for increased funding to councils for better planning services and a greater role for local plans.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) stresses the need for “a housing delivery strategy that meets targets and creates safe, affordable, high-quality homes” together with “a low-carbon, highly-skilled Britain [with investment] in energy-efficient buildings, a renewable-centric national grid and sustainable infrastructure”.

Royal Institute of British Architects’ (RIBA) president Muyiwa Oki says: “Policies that usher in the next generation of social housing and establish a national retrofit strategy must be at the heart of this election campaign and delivered by the next government.”

Manifestos all in different ways offer action on topics of concern to the industry - after 4th July it may have some clarity for the years ahead.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk