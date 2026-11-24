Four battery-powered Volvo A40 Electric articulated dump trucks have begun commercial operations on the Lower Thames Crossing project in Essex, marking the global site debut for a fleet of machines in this weight class.

Operated by BMJV, a joint venture between Bouygues Travaux Publics and Murphy serving as the delivery partner for the project's tunnels and approaches, the four haulers are constructing road foundations and tunnel entrance structures near East Tilbury. According to project officials, the machines are charged on site using electricity generated from British-produced green hydrogen.

While the battery-electric units carry a higher initial purchase price than diesel or hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) equivalents, project forecasts indicate lower total lifetime costs due to reduced maintenance requirements, increased site uptime, and lower energy costs compared with imported fossil fuels.

"Going electric no longer means compromising on size, power or productivity," said Shaun Pidcock, Lower Thames Crossing Programme Director. "These machines show that even the heaviest jobs can be done cleanly, and in a way that is better for those working on or living near our sites. By using the next generation of construction machinery to make the Lower Thames Crossing Britain’s greenest road today, we are helping the industry set a new standard for tomorrow and make diesel-powered sites a thing of the past."

This deployment is not without its complications, however. A bank of hydrogen-fuelled generators from Newcastle-upon-Tyne based GeoPura are used to charge a series of large, demountable battery packs that are placed strategically along the haul route. The Volvo haulers are then charged during break times throughout the day. According to BMJV, it takes roughly 40 minutes to charge each truck from 20 to 80%. With this constant topping-up of power, BMJV reports that the four machines can work an eight hour shift.

“ We're really excited to be partnering and working with Lower Thames because of the demands of the project and being able to demonstrate that this can be done at scale,” says Volvo Construction Equipment’s head of strategic accounts, Darren Fitch. “This really proves that electrification is possible on large civil engineering projects.”

The deployment follows the start of serial production for the A40 Electric and the smaller A30 Electric at Volvo Construction Equipment's (Volvo CE) manufacturing facility in Braås, Sweden. First unveiled at the Bauma exhibition last year, the models entered production 60 years after the Swedish plant produced the industry's first articulated hauler, Gravel Charlie, in 1966.

Volvo CE stated that the A40 Electric offers a 39-tonne payload capacity alongside zero tailpipe emissions, while the A30 Electric carries a 29t payload. Depending on the site application, the manufacturer reports that the machines can operate for up to six hours on a single charge while maintaining off-road capabilities and operator comfort comparable to diesel models.