Civil engineering contractor Elenz has deployed a newly launched Volvo EWR150 Electric wheeled excavator on a water infrastructure scheme at Geyershof in Luxembourg, where operations are restricted to prevent ground contamination.

Located within a designated groundwater protection zone, the project involves channelling several natural springs into a planned water reservoir. Because minor fuel or oil spills pose a contamination risk to local drinking water sources, contractors on the site were limited to machinery powered either by electricity or bio-oil.

Having previously operated a smaller Volvo EC18 Electric compact excavator at its quarry in Luxembourg, Elenz opted for the larger EWR150 Electric for the Geyershof contract.

"Going electric is not a regulation, but a requirement for this particular job," explained Christoph Schommer, managing director of Elenz.

According to the manufacturer, the wheeled excavator was put straight to work on site with minimal adjustment required from operators accustomed to conventional diesel models. Volvo claims the machine eliminates local exhaust emissions and removes the need for on-site refuelling, while providing a quieter working environment for site personnel and the surrounding area.

Schommer stated that the firm was impressed by the machine's low noise levels, adding that it offered plenty of power and consistently delivered the same level of energy. Operator Thomas Weber, who previously drove a diesel-powered EWR150 wheeled excavator, reported that the electric variant matched the performance and power of its diesel counterpart while offering a more comfortable cab environment.

To avoid disrupting daily site schedules, the excavator is charged overnight via a 32-amp connection at a nearby sewage treatment plant, which doubles as the project office and secure overnight compound. The company claims that a single overnight charge is sufficient to power the machine through a full working day.

Based in Konz, Elenz employs roughly 230 staff across its civil engineering and roadbuilding operations, with Volvo Construction Equipment machines accounting for approximately two-thirds of its fleet. Following the Geyershof deployment, the contractor plans to trial the EWR150 Electric on more demanding schemes.

"Overall, the trial has shown us that electric drive is a capable and promising alternative for use in the construction and roadbuilding sector," Schommer added.