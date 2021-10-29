  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri October 29 2021

  3. Ellesmere Port housing scheme moves forward

8 hours Ground clearance work has started for a housing development on a derelict industrial site in Ellesmere Port.

MCI Developments, part of national builder Keepmoat Homes,  plans to deliver 170 homes on the site in conjunction with the Riverside Group, which has a partnership with Homes England.

The Ellesmere Port scheme on Meadow Lane, close to both the railway station and the town centre, will rejuvenate a site which used to have a factory on it but has been derelict for more than 10 years.

MCI Developments acquired the site from Liverpool-based Promenade Estates. It is MCI’s sixth land acquisition of the year and takes its 2021 acquisitions to 565 plots.

MCI Developments regional managing director Alex Wood said: “This site had an old factory on it which was demolished over a decade ago, so we are delighted to be bringing it back in to active use once again.”

