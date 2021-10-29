Ellesmere Port housing scheme moves forward

The site

MCI Developments, part of national builder Keepmoat Homes, plans to deliver 170 homes on the site in conjunction with the Riverside Group, which has a partnership with Homes England.

The Ellesmere Port scheme on Meadow Lane, close to both the railway station and the town centre, will rejuvenate a site which used to have a factory on it but has been derelict for more than 10 years.

MCI Developments acquired the site from Liverpool-based Promenade Estates. It is MCI’s sixth land acquisition of the year and takes its 2021 acquisitions to 565 plots.

MCI Developments regional managing director Alex Wood said: “This site had an old factory on it which was demolished over a decade ago, so we are delighted to be bringing it back in to active use once again.”

