EllisDon closes deal for Ontario prison

Infrastructure Ontario and the Ministry of the Solicitor General have awarded EllisDon Infrastructure Justice the contract to design, build, finance and maintain the project.

The new facility will replace the city's existing jail and correctional centre.

“A new correctional facility for Thunder Bay is a very important investment to enhance the facility's living conditions, security, technology, and space,” said Joey Comeau, chief operating officer and executive vice president, capital, at EllisDon. “We are honoured to be selected to design, build, finance and maintain the new Thunder Bay Correctional Complex project.”

