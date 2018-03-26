Elon Musk turns his hand to building blocks

US entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced a new venture to produce something that sounds like a combination between breeze blocks and giant Lego, but made from rock.

The blocks will be produced by his recently formed tunnelling business, the Boring Company. Musk said that it will be possible to used the blocks to create sculptures and buildings – the first kit will have an ancient Egypt theme, such as pyramids, Sphinx and the Temple of Horus.

“Rated for California seismic loads, so super strong, but bored in the middle, like an aircraft wing spar, so not heavy,” he said. “Guaranteed to be Flamethrower-proof!” he added, in a reference to another Boring Company venture.