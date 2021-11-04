Emerson orders four Liebherrs

LTM 1110-5.1 in Emerson's livery

Essex-based Emerson will take delivery over the next eight months of two 60-tonne class LTM 1060-3.1 models, an LTM 1110-5.1 (rated lifting capacity of 110 tonnes) and an LTM 1230-5.1 (230 tonnes).

The first to arrive will be the five-axle LTM 1110-5.1, which has a six-section 60-metre main boom plus a 10.8- to 19-metre lattice bi-fold swingaway fly jib, which can be added to two seven metre lattice extensions, to offer a maximum tip height of almost 96 metres.

The crane can carry all 29 tonnes of its counterweight complete with double fly jib and still comply with the UK’s STGO (Special Types General Orders) road regulations.

Emerson Crane Hire managing director Liam Clancy said: “We are currently going through a process of upgrading our fleet so we can continue delivering a high-quality service to our customers with the latest engine standards and Liebherr technologies. The LTM 1110-5.1 in particular is a great investment for the business for its versatility and excellent lifting capabilities, as well as the VarioBase Plus technology.”

The VarioBase Plus system allows the outriggers to be set up asymmetrically, partially or fully, and the crane’s control system sets the automatic load limiter accordingly.

