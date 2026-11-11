Emerson receives UK first Liebherr 150-tonner

The new crane, one of two ordered by Emerson at its launch at Bauma, is the latest generation of Liebherr all terrains in this class.

It is equipped with a 66m boom. Emerson chose a 10.8–19m double swingaway fly jib and 7m boom insert, allowing the crane to reach a height of 92m and radius of 72m.

The crane can carry up to 29t of counterweight whilst travelling on public roads under UK STGO regulations.

Emerson Crane Hire’s managing director Liam Clancy commented: 'The LTM 1150-5.4 is an excellent addition to our fleet, fitting perfectly between our 110t and 230t cranes. Its lifting capacity, reach and ability to carry substantial counterweight on the road will give us greater flexibility to match the right crane to each project and deliver an efficient service for our customers."