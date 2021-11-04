  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu November 04 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Employee trust takes control at Clegg

Employee trust takes control at Clegg

17 minutes Clegg’s previous major shareholders – Keith Anderson, Simon Blackburn and Stephen Giltrap – will retain a minority shareholding and continue in their operational roles within the business.

The deal includes both trading subsidiaries Clegg Construction and Clegg Food Projects.

Group commercial director Keith Anderson said: “The group has weathered the last 18 months well and is in a good position to capitalise on the levels of trading currently being experienced.

“The group will post a strong set of results to December 2021 based on an expected turnover of £115m. Carry forward workload into 2022 is also looking particularly positive, and expectations are that revenue will increase to around £130m.

“The employee ownership route will allow us to provide opportunities for succession from within the internal management team over the coming years – an ethos that has been encouraged within the group over the last half century.”

The trust will be represented by a corporate body, led by an independent trustee and representatives from the employees and the board.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »