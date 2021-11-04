Employee trust takes control at Clegg

The deal includes both trading subsidiaries Clegg Construction and Clegg Food Projects.

Group commercial director Keith Anderson said: “The group has weathered the last 18 months well and is in a good position to capitalise on the levels of trading currently being experienced.

“The group will post a strong set of results to December 2021 based on an expected turnover of £115m. Carry forward workload into 2022 is also looking particularly positive, and expectations are that revenue will increase to around £130m.

“The employee ownership route will allow us to provide opportunities for succession from within the internal management team over the coming years – an ethos that has been encouraged within the group over the last half century.”

The trust will be represented by a corporate body, led by an independent trustee and representatives from the employees and the board.

