Enfield’s five-year highway maintenance and civil engineering works contract will run from 1st April 2022 to the end of March 2027 and has an estimated total value of £45m.

Works include programmed projects and reactive maintenance.

The procurement documents can be found at procontract.due-north.com.

The deadline for initial responses is 13th September 2021.

