Engcon adds forks for mini-excavators

Engcon already offers pallet forks for excavators for cargo handling, and has now responded to demand for a lightweight pallet fork for smaller excavators.

"Pallet forks for excavators will soon be as common an accessory as the bucket on excavators working on building sites or performing various service work," said designer Mikolaj Tepper.

The lightweight pallet fork comes in two versions: one hydraulic and one mechanical. Either can handle a load of two tonnes of TP500, which means that it is rated for two tonnes of load 500 mm out from the back edge of the forks. The weights are calculated at 141 kg for the mechanical and 151 kg for the hydraulic pallet fork and the standard length of the forks is 800 mm.

The hydraulic version is adapted for Engcon's automatic quick hitch system, enabling the driver to connect the pallet fork and its hydraulics without stepping out of the cab.

