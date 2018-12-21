Engcon hits 100,000 followers

Engcon's Facebook page, or one of them

Engcon says that it has more than triple the following of its closest competitor and is the result of a concerted social media drive by the company.

It has 11 Facebook pages, one for each market in which it operates as well as an overarching international page, two Twitter channels, six Instagram pages, a YouTube channel and a LinkedIn page.

Head of communications Sten Strömgren said: "It’s vital for us to be familiar with the locations and conditions in which our customers are working, so being active across social media is a really important tool for us. The feedback we receive from our followers backs this up – our users want to know the latest updates in the industry, see interesting ways that Engcon kit is being used and get answers to their questions. We work hard to give them the information they want and need.

"Social media also helps us to direct the industry toward the wealth of information on our website, including technical data on all of our products, news, press releases, contact information and much more,” he added.