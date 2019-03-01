Engcon redesigns sorting grabs

The SG12 will be the first model in the new grab series

The new grabs will be available in six different sizes suitable for excavators from 1.5 tonnes up to 33 tonnes.

Grab arms will be closer together to retain small items more securely. Grabs will also be prepared for the installation of side plates, so a stone and sorting grab can be easily converted into a clamshell bucket.

As with Engcon’s existing grabs, the attachment points will be bolt-on and ready for the EC-Oil connector. All joints will be fitted with expander bolts to minimise play, cutters will be bolt-on for simple replacement and the grabs ready for mounting bucket teeth, Engcon says.

The SG12 will be the first model in the new grab series for release, with a grab area of 0.34 m² and suitable for 6-12 tonne excavators. It goes into production in the summer of 2019.

“Since Engcon first launched its SK stone and sorting grabs 15 years ago, the tools have become increasingly common due to the flexibility and adaptability they offer excavator-operators,” said Engcon design engineer Johan Johansson. “Tiltrotators have of course also developed during this time, with new weight categories and more powerful excavators. As well as strengthening the grabs, these adaptations will mean better performance and adaptability for a new generation of tiltrotators and excavators."