Engcon UK and Scot JCB team up

The collaboration will enable Scot JCB to fit tiltrotators to its range of JCB excavators. Scot JCB Group is made up of Scot JCB, AM Phillip Agritech, Kelso & Lothian Harvesters, Stewart Plant Sales and Scot Industrial Air. The companies operate from a network of 17 depots across Scotland and the North of England from Fraserburgh in the North East of Scotland to Carnforth in Lancashire.

Iain Bryant, joint managing director of the Scot JCB Group, said: “This new partnership with Engcon is another key development in our strategy to be the industry leading construction solutions provider in Scotland and the North of England. Our range of JCB excavators are class leaders however the addition of the Engcon tiltrotator makes the machines much more versatile to the end user. We have over 100 factory-trained engineers available across our territory who will ensure Engcon tiltrotators are supplied, fitted, and tested ensuring they are ready for use from delivery. The market for tiltrotors in the UK is growing and we are in a great position to help meet the demand thanks to this new partnership.”

Andre Nordström, MD of Engcon UK, said: “Engcon UK Ltd is pleased to announce the agreement with The Scot JCB Group whereby we will both have the opportunity to increase the productivity and profitability for our mutual customers. This is another important step for Engcon and the tiltrotator concept in the UK where we will be able to access Scot JCB’s network for sales, service and support throughout Scotland and the North of England.”

