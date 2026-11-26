The addition of 28 new staff members is the largest at Civic to date. Founded in 2010, Engenuiti has established, Civic says, a strong reputation for delivering innovative structural and civil engineering solutions to projects including Outernet in London, Scotland’s national sports performance centre Oriam, Spelthorne’s Passivhaus Eclipse Leisure Centre, Manchester’s timber-framed Pavilion and the Black & White Building, an award-winning full mass timber office building in London.

Led by Nathan Wheatley, Paul Grimes and Clive Fussell, Engenuiti operates from studios in London and Manchester and is recognised for their expertise in low carbon design, cross-laminated timber (CLT) construction and advanced timber engineering.