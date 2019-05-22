Engie lands £25m Ashford housing maintenance deal

Engie has 10 staff based in Ashford Civic Centre

Engie has been appointed to take care of routine maintenance work and emergency repairs for all 5,500 council homes across the borough, consolidating a service that was previously provided by up to a dozen different suppliers.

“Integrating all that work through one supplier is already bringing considerable benefits to the council, while tenants are also enjoying improvements in the service they receive,” said Ashford head of housing Sharon Williams.

“Engie is hugely experienced in providing property support services to the housing sector, including some of the biggest housing associations in Kent and across the UK. By engaging them we are reaping the benefits of their experience and the specialist resources they can provide,” she added.

Engie and Ashford have already integrated their contract management system and housing repairs system, helping to streamline administration and reduce paperwork. Engie has 10 staff embedded within the council’s housing repairs team at the Civic Centre.

Engie regional managing director Simon Lacey said: “Ashford Borough Council has a diverse mix of tenants with varying needs, including elderly, disabled and vulnerable residents. We have a proven track record in widescale repairs and maintenance, as well as delivering bespoke solutions for those with specialist care needs, so we are well placed to take on this contract and offer a reliable service that centres on customer’s needs.

“The council has invested heavily to offer the best standard of living for its customers and we are thrilled to be supporting them in these efforts. We have worked closely throughout the contract negotiations to ensure this isn’t just a repairs contract, but a programme that will ultimately improve lives through better, more sustainable homes, while presenting employment and training opportunities for local people.”