Engie picked for refurb of Coatbridge towers

The work for North Lanarkshire Council includes structural repairs, energy-efficiency measures and upgrades to communal areas at Blairgrove and Merryston Towers, as well as Glen Court and Millbrae Court. Engie will be carrying out roof repairs, installing new windows to all flats and shared spaces, fitting individual flat sprinklers and new fire doors, installing new lighting and cladding systems and providing charging points for electric and mobility vehicles.

The company will work with the council and other local community groups and enterprises on initiatives including employment and training opportunities for local people.

Brian Pettigrew, regional managing director for Engie’s Places & Communities division, said: “The programme of improvement works will improve the visual appearance of the blocks, as well as offering a safer and more sustainable home for residents, that will enhance quality of lives, increase energy efficiency and reduce utility bills.

“This project is hugely important to us and, as with all of our regeneration projects across the UK, we are committed to scoping out wider local community investment and training opportunities that create sustainable places for everyone to work and live in.”

Heather McVey, the council’s convener of communities and housing, said: "As part of our long-term ambitious tower re-provisioning programme, we made the commitment to continue investing in our existing stock. Since 2016 we have been carrying our structural surveys of all our towers and identified associated improvement works. This latest contract of works will provide modern improvements for our tenants' and will hugely improve the look, safety and feel of these tower blocks.”

Work on the four blocks in Coatbridge is scheduled to begin in May this year for completion by May 2020.