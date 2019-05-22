Engie recruits head of new build

Steven Gregory

Steven Gregory joins Engie as head of new build after nine years with Bouygues UK, where he was responsible for delivering residential, education and commercial projects in the Northwest & Midlands Region.

At Engie he will be responsible for all new build construction projects across the northwest of England.

Lee Francis, area director of Engie’s Places & Communities division, said: “As a business that spans expertise in energy as well as regeneration, we are ideally positioned to work with local authorities, housing associations, private businesses and registered providers, to design and build new, energy efficient properties and structures that will stand the test of time. Steven is paramount to the successful delivery of this vision and will be an excellent addition to our already expanding team.”

Steven Gregory said: “Engie is fast becoming one of the major players within the country for construction and regeneration and is focused on working with partners to improve the communities we live and work in. I am looking forward to the challenge of further developing the structures and principles that will help us continue to deliver for our clients and grow as a team and business.”