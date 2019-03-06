TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Construction News

Wed March 06 2019

Engie starts construction at former rugby ground

11 hours Remedial work at a vacant rugby league site marks the start of work on a development of private rental family homes in Leigh.

The old stadium was demolished in 2009
The £11.3m development, on the former Hilton Park site off Chadwick Street, will see Engie construct 103 one, two, three and four-bedroom homes for private rent on behalf of Sigma Capital Group plc for its Simple Life private rental brand.

The old rugby stadium, former home to Leigh Centurions, was demolished in February 2009.

Engie are director Lee Francis said: “We’ve been working with Sigma over the last few years to create hundreds of homes across Yorkshire and have seen the positive transformation it has brought to these areas by offering people the opportunity to live in conveniently-located high quality new homes without the commitments of home ownership. We’re pleased that we can now bring our partnership to Greater Manchester, and we are sure this development will be another brilliant example of much needed investment in private rental housing.”

