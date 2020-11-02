Engie strengthens northeast leadership team

Left to right are Tom Lamb (bids), Kirsten Cox (customer care), Jonathan Horner (refurbishment), Lee Francis (regional MD), Tim Wood (sustainability), Paul Errington (partnerships) and Louise Buckton (new build)

Louise Buckton joins Engie as new build director for the area after six years at Esh Construction. Tim Wood, previously of Home Group, Gentoo and Kier, joins as head of sustainability.

Jonathan Horner and Paul Errington have been promoted to new roles as regional refurbishment director and partnerships director respectively.

Lee Francis, regional managing director for Engie’s Northeast & Cumbria division, said: “Despite the uncertainties that Covid-19 has brought to our industry and local communities, we are certain we can continue to support local authorities, housing associations and private businesses, to improve the environments we live and work in, by designing, renovating and building, energy efficient properties and structures that will stand the test of time.

“I’m delighted to welcome Louise and Tim to the business, whilst also appointing Jonathan and Paul to their well-deserved new roles. With their vast knowledge and experiences, coupled with a very talented and motivated workforce, we hope to continue to deliver innovative and pioneering solutions for our customers and partners, whilst also supporting them with their zero carbon ambitions.”

The senior team is completed by Tom Lamb, head of bids and Kirsten Cox, head of customer care, who have both been with Engie for several years.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk