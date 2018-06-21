Engie targets southern growth

Andy Collyer

Andy Collyer is Engie’s new business director for its London and southern developments region, tasked with growing the former Keepmoat Regeneration business. He was previously a partnerships director for Lovell in London and has 25 years’ experience in the private and social housebuilding sector.

He said: “Engie is in a real transition period after the acquisition of Keepmoat Regeneration and the company has invested heavily in an ambitious growth strategy. There is a strong vibe among staff who are excited about the new era of Engie and that makes it the perfect time to join the business.

“I have strong links in the region and will be looking to capitalise on the enhanced offer we have at Engie in both the public and private sectors, in order to support growth in the region.”

Regional managing director Dan Germann said: “It’s fantastic to have Andy on board. He will be influential in helping us to tell the new story of Engie and demonstrate our capabilities in varying sectors. There are so many development prospects across London and the South, where we can make a real difference for our partners and local communities; and this role demonstrates our commitment to further investing in the region.”