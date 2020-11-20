Engie wins Smithfield roof repair

The Grade II listed Smithfield Poultry Market was constructed in 1953 but is in a state of disrepair and needs a new roof.

The market, which operates overnight, will remain in use throughout the project. Therefore Engie’s first task is constructing a working platform to the underside of the roof to provide safe access and protect the occupants below.

The existing copper roof coverings will be removed and replaced with a new copper roof and insulation and the existing thirty-six, 2.9-metre diameter rooflights will also be replaced with modern equivalents. The restored roof will guarantee the life of the building for at least another 70 years, Engie said

Additional work includes concrete repairs to the external perimeter of the dome roof and a new access and maintenance system.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk