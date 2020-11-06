Engie wins Sutton insulation pilot

The project is a pilot to demonstrate the Energiesprong model to make homes zero carbon.

Engie will initially tackle eight homes, putting an airtight wrap around them. It will also instal what it describes as ‘a pre-fabricated super insulated facade and roof system’ with integrated solar photovoltaic panels to generate electricity.

Windows and doors will be replaced and air source heat pumps will replaced boilers.

Planning approval has been granted and Engie will deliver the initial construction works over the coming months.

Divisional director James Cook said: “Our principal goal as an organisation is to support our partners across both the public and private sector to meet their net zero ambitions and offer viable solutions which will support them in achieving this. This is why we brought the Engie Zero offer to market. We have utilised the Energiesprong model for other clients in the UK and delivered some of the country’s first zero carbon homes.

“We look forward to putting our expertise into practise for SHP; granting residents with warmer, healthier and more affordable homes and aiding the journey to net zero carbon one home at a time.”

