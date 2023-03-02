Engineering construction workers get extra £1 an hour

Localised disputes continue at several sites, including Drax, near Selby

The Unite union and employers’ representatives have agreed that NAECI workers will receive a supplementary payment of £1 an hour from now until 30th June 2023. From 1st July, the supplementary payment will become 75 pence an hour.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a significant increase in pay for workers, who have benefited from making a collective stand and forced their employers to take action on the cost of living crisis. The introduction of the supplementary payments underlines how Unite’s ruthless concentration on enhancing the pay of its members is bearing direct benefits for workers.”

However, despite this central agreement, localised disputes continue over bonus payments involving NAECI workers, including at Drax, Grangemouth, Torness and Mossmoran.

According to Unite, ongoing local action will put pressure on employers to resolve tensions with the agreement when talks begin later this year for a new pay agreement, which is due to come into effect in January 2024.

Unite national officer Jason Poulter said: “The agreement of the supplementary payment was an important breakthrough for our members, who have been struggling to make ends meet.

“However, employers must not be under any misapprehension that this will resolve the fundamental issues of fair pay which underlines this dispute. Local disputes to increase bonus payments will continue and employers must understand that until a fair permanent wage deal is agreed, industrial tensions will remain.”

