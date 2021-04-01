Engineering consultancy returns to UK ownership

Allan McGill

The current management team of Glasgow-based Wallace Whittle have bought the firm from Munich-based TÜV SÜD in an 'amicable' deal, providing continuity for around 90 jobs at its offices in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Belfast Warrington, London and Dubai.

The company project portfolio includes the St James Quarter in Edinburgh, the redesign of Battersea Power Station in London and the Inverurie Community Campus near Aberdeen. Ongoing schemes include Edinburgh St James and Cadworks, Glasgow. Current turnover is circa £10m.

Managing director Allan McGill, who joined the firm as a trainee engineer in 1995 and led the buyout, said: “A change in strategic direction at TÜV SÜD since 2019 created an opportunity for the senior team at Wallace Whittle to concentrate on what we do best; construction design and consultancy.

“A deal has been concluded which safeguards all existing jobs, plus our six offices across the UK and one in Dubai. All the senior management will remain and we envisage no material change to the delivery and operation of the business. We are grateful to TÜV SÜD and look forward to continuing to work in partnership with them in years to come.”

Wallace Whittle offers design and consultancy services in mechanical, electrical and public health (MEP), environmental building services, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, power, lighting, data, security and smart building systems.

