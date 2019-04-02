Enigma loads up on second-hand scaffolding

Enigma has bought ex-hire stock

Enigma Industrial Services was formerly Interserve Industrial Services until its acquisition by Enigma in October 2018.

The multi-million pound investment in scaffolding by the new owner makes Enigma one of the largest stock holders of Haki Universal in the UK. It includes scaffolding and stair tower systems and loading bays.

The large-scale purchase is from ’consigned’ long-term hire stock, as used on recent projects, such as The Ropeworks in Edinburgh, maintenance contracts, such as the Syngenta Manufacturing Site in Yorkshire and multiple housing, office and student accommodation developments throughout the country.

Haki vice presidents Chris Stokes said: “This deal is fabulous for Haki and represents great business for Enigma Industrial Services too. It cements the relationship between Enigma and Haki and supports the ongoing collaboration on some of the UK’s biggest and brightest projects.”