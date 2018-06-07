Environment Agency picks plant hire suppliers

The framework was launched this week at the Environment Agency’s Lea Marston depot (Photo from Richard Maclean)

A-Plant is the managing agent and supplier of tools, small plant and agricultural equipment.

Land & Water Plant will be supplying operated and self-drive long reach excavators and specialist marine plant.

P Flannery Plant will be supplying operated and self-drive plant for all equipment above 10 tonnes.

Tracked dumpers will be supplied through NTD National Tracked Dumper Hire.

Garic will supply accommodation and welfare equipment.

Selwood will provide static, towable and electric submersible pumps.

The initial three-year contract has gone live in June 2018 and includes a three-year extension option.

Richard Maclean, director of Land & Water Plant, posted on LinkedIn: “I am really looking forward to continuing to build our relationship with the Environment Agency and potentially the wider DEFRA group. The framework allows us to develop as an organisation, invest in new staff and the latest, safest and environmentally considerate plant available.”