Environment Agency advertises £220m marine works panel

The four-year marine and coastal works framework is divided into two lots: major marine and coastal works with project values between £5m and £50m; and general marine and coastal works with project values of less than £5m.

Five contractors are anticipated for each lot.

“The Environment Agency is seeking a solution that ensures sustainability is embedded into all aspects of the services provided and to work with suppliers who share our ambition to be industry leading in relation to sustainable and innovative asset management,” the contract notice says.

Candidates are required to register expressions of interest by 21st September 2018 at www.defra.bravosolutions.co.uk