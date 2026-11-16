Epiroc acquires French parts supplier

Epiroc has completed the acquisition of Aramine SAS, a French supplier of spare parts and support services for underground mining operations.

Based in Aix-en-Provence, France, Aramine employs approximately 65 people and serves customers across more than 70 countries. Alongside supplying spare parts, the firm carries out component remanufacturing and machine rebuilds. According to Epiroc, Aramine generated revenues of around €31 million (SEK 340 million) in the 12 months ending 30 September 2026.

Epiroc, which describes itself as a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, states that the deal will strengthen its aftermarket business by expanding its customer reach, parts availability, and service capacity. The company adds that Aramine’s five decades of industry experience will bolster its existing service network.

The transaction does not include ARAMAC, a separate business dedicated to underground mining equipment that was spun off by Aramine on 1 October 2026.