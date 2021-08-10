Equans lands £35m Cheshire housing scheme

The field that is being built over

Equans will build a mixed tenure scheme of 268 homes, as part of a wider partnership that includes the Riverside Group, Cheshire West & Chester Council and QWest (the council’s joint venture with Engie).

Homes will be available for open market sale, shared ownership, and affordable rent.

The consortium has secured Homes England accelerated construction funding to support the project.

Equans has worked alongside environmental assessors to produce a energy strategy that supports the council’s net zero carbon ambitions, with enhanced building fabrics, efficient heating systems and photovoltaic (PV) solar panels across every plot.

Tim Wood, Equans UK & Ireland northwest regional managing director, said: “Sustainability and modern construction methods are at the core of this scheme and the heart of our business strategy – as we look to support our partners embrace the energy transition we face and work towards a net zero carbon future.”

Equans also has a separate £16.2m contract to build 138 units on the Winsford development, which it won last December when it was still called Engie. Five of those homes are designed to be zero carbon.

Engie rebranded its service activities under the new brand of Equans in July 2021. In the UK & Ireland, all of Engie’s activity in technical services, facilities management, construction & regeneration and its energy capabilities in smart buildings, green mobility, district and embedded energy, and renewables, are now all delivered under the Equans brand.

