Located on the A182 going into Seaham town centre, the garden village is the first of its kind in County Durham, and will include a new primary school, convenience retail and health and wellbeing facilities.

All the affordable homes from Karbon will be heated via an innovative, ultra-low carbon heat network, which draws on warm, underground water being pumped from former mine shafts, through a heat exchange, into a district heat network. The initiative was led by Durham County Council and the Mining Remediation Authority and is being delivered by Vital Energi.

In a bid for all homes to achieve net-zero status, a range of energy efficiency technologies such as solar panels and battery storage units will feature across the site, making the homes cheaper to run for customers.

The delivery of Seaham Garden Village is supported by funding from Homes England, through Karbon’s Strategic Partnership with the government’s housing delivery agency, under its Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) 2021-26. Alongside the affordable homes, another 750 properties are being developed by national housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Miller Homes for outright sale.