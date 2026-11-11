Esh delivers Middlesbrough homes two years early

The £56m Hillside Gardens development is the last of three delivered in partnership with Thirteen Group in Middlesbrough. Earlier in the year, Kedward Avenue in Brambles Fram, and Union Village in Gresham delivered 105 and 145 houses, supporting Thirteen’s £110m investment to bring more than 540 affordable homes to the area.

Hillside Gardens comprises two, three, and four-bedroom affordable houses and bungalows, all available for affordable rent, built to replace homes demolished more than a decade ago.

The project was funded through Thirteen’s Strategic Partnership with Homes England and with a grant of £2.8m from the government’s Brownfield Housing Fund. Tees Valley Combined Authority was responsible for approving the Brownfield Housing Fund.

Sharon Thomas, chief investment and property officer at Thirteen said, "Not only is this the largest development Thirteen has ever delivered, it represents years of investment and collaboration to create high-quality homes and places where people can thrive.

“With £350m of Strategic Affordable Homes Programme funding recently secured from Homes England, we're now looking ahead to building on this success and delivering thousands more affordable homes our communities need.”

Esh’s housing infrastructure division, Lumsden & Carroll, delivered roads and sewers construction works, as well as plot works throughout the scheme, including services, paving, topsoiling, and block paving.

Its civil engineering division also completed Section 278 works on the project, including creating a new signalised junction on Keith Road, multi-modal pathways for cyclists and pedestrians, road surfacing, and new kerb lines.

Esh Construction worked in partnership with IDPartnership Northern, 3e Consulting Engineers Limited, Elliott Associates, and ONE Environments to deliver the scheme.