Esh targets social housing retrofits

Esh Retrofit Solutions is headed by Lisa Stafford

Esh Retrofit Solutions will specialise in works to improve the energy efficiency of social housing.

Esh sees a market here because the government has introduced a requirement for all social housing homes to achieve an energy performance certificate (EPC) banding of at least C by 2030.

The new division is looking to put in new windows, doors, secondary glazing, and insulation as well as heat pumps and solar photovoltaic panels.

Head of Esh Retrofit Solutions is Lisa Stafford, who said: “The development of our specialist retrofit division has been long in the making and has taken extensive work from everyone involved. We are delighted to mark this significant milestone for Esh with the official launch.

“We are a TrustMark-accredited contractor and have acquired the knowledge and processes of the PAS2030 and PAS2035 standards as part of the accreditation process, both of which are required by the government to be an eligible installer.

“We will build on our extensive experience of working with housing associations and local authorities to refurbish and upgrade homes for more than two-decades by working collaboratively with our clients to improve living conditions for tenants while meeting the government’s energy efficiency and decarbonisation targets.”

The division will be supported by Esh’s established refurbishment team, which is headed up by operations director Colin Ford.

Esh Group chief executive Andy Radcliffe said: “Unveiling Esh Retrofit Solutions is a key part of our business strategy, firstly to ensure we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients and the wider industry, and secondly as we take steps within our business toward a more sustainable future.

“The government has outlined several key drivers behind improving the energy performance of social rented homes – arguably the most pressing issue tenants face right now is the rising cost of energy bills and combatting the number of households in fuel poverty in the long term can only happen if their homes become more energy efficient.

“We are a privately-owned, local contractor with a strong financial position, this, combined with our extensive knowledge and experience gained through our delivery of social housing refurbishment projects, gives us solid foundations to develop our new division and importantly, support our clients and their tenants through the whole retrofit process.”

